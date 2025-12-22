Updated 22 December 2025 at 16:16 IST
Egypt vs Zimbabwe AFCON Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup of Nations Live In India?
Egypt will take on Zimbabwe in an Africa Cup of Nations match at Le Grand Stade Agadir. Get all telecast details here.
Mohamed Salah will be in action when Egypt start their Africa Cup of Nations journey against Zimbabwe at Le Grand Stade Agadir, Morocco. Egypt are gunning for their 8th AFCON title, and they have been pitted against South Africa and Angola in Group B.
Egypt are projected as one of the contenders for the AFCON and Mohamed Salah will lead the African side. The Liverpool winger hasn't had the perfect start this season and spoke publicly about his relationship with the club and manager, Mohamed Salah.
Zimbabwe will not let it go easily and have some of the talented players, with the likes of Wolves winger Tawanda Chirewa. Top two teams from each group and the four best third-place finishers will move to the knockouts.
Egypt vs Zimbabwe, Africa Cup of Nations Live Streaming Details
When will the Egypt vs Zimbabwe, Africa Cup of Nations Match take place?
The Egypt vs Zimbabwe, Africa Cup of Nations match will take place on Tuesday.
Where will the Egypt vs Zimbabwe, Africa Cup of Nations match take place?
The Egypt vs Zimbabwe Africa Cup of Nations will take place at Le Grand Stade Agadir, Morocco.
What time will the Egypt vs Zimbabwe, Africa Cup of Nations match start?
The Egypt vs Zimbabwe Africa Cup of Nations match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Egypt vs Zimbabwe, Africa Cup of Nations match?
The Egypt vs Zimbabwe Africa Cup of Nations match will not have a live telecast in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Egypt vs Zimbabwe, Africa Cup of Nations match?
The Egypt vs Zimbabwe Africa Cup of Nations match can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.
