How Many Matches Bruno Fernandes Will Miss? Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Provides Concerning Injury Update After Aston Villa Loss

Manchester United were dealt a severe blow after Bruno Fernandes appeared to hurt his hamstring in a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. Fernandes was eventually subbed off at halftime, and Lisandro Martínez replaced him.

Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim Provides Bruno Fernandes Update

Bruno held his hamstring, and the match went to a brief halt just before the break. But the United captain continued to play, but he was visibly uncomfortable in the remaining part of the match. The injury came just days after Fernandes wholeheartedly claimed he is always available for his team.

Bruno has been the chief creator for the Red Devils, and Mason Mount needs to shoulder extra responsibility in his absence as things stand. United's No.7 has been very consistent and has been impressive this season as he has continued to be a pivotal part of Ruben Amorim's plans.

The Manchester United manager didn't provide a timeframe for Bruno's return, but confirmed the player will be out for a while. As quoted by the Associated Press, he said, “I think it’s soft tissues, so it’s going to take a while. We’ll see.

“I think he is going to lose some games, but I don’t know for sure. I don’t want to talk about the matter, it is a guy who is always fit and he has shown he can always recover.”

Manchester United Enter Crucial Festive Period

Bruno's injury came at a crucial juncture as United are about to enter the jam-packed festive period. The Red Devils will take on Newcastle United, followed by games against Wolves, Leeds United and Burnley in back-to-back Premier League matches.

The defeat hasn't really damaged United's top four hopes, and they are just three points adrift of 4th placed Chelsea. But Amorim has already lost Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussar Mazraoui due to AFCON duties while the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are on the sidelines due to injury issues.