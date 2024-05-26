Advertisement

In a riveting encounter at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid and Real Betis battled out a goalless draw in a tightly contested La Liga match that saw both teams showcasing their defensive prowess. The game witnessed 13 shots from Real Madrid and 11 shots from Real Betis, with both teams struggling to find the back of the net despite their efforts. Real Madrid dominated possession with 60%, showcasing their control over the midfield, while Real Betis put up a strong defensive display with 5 shots on target. The match saw a total of 1078 passes between the two sides, highlighting their commitment to build-up play and ball circulation. Despite some aggressive play with a total of 19 fouls, the match ended with a clean disciplinary record, with no red cards issued. Real Madrid and Real Betis both had opportunities from set-pieces, earning 4 and 5 corners respectively, but failed to convert them into goals. The result leaves both teams with valuable points in the La Liga standings, with Real Madrid maintaining their top rank position with 95 points, while Real Betis secured 7th place with 57 points. This draw marks a significant moment in the La Liga season, as both teams end the La Liga season with Real Madrid crowning the league title.

Toni Kroos bids farewell to Santiago Bernabeu in last-ever home game

On Saturday, May 25, Toni Kroos' final La Liga home game for Real Madrid versus Real Betis was greeted with a standing ovation. The German midfielder has declared his intention to end his club career at the end of this current campaign.

On June 1, Kroos' final club appearance will come in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. The Santiago Bernabeu hosted his final Real Madrid home game. After competing in Euro 2024, which is being held in his native Germany, he will retire.

What a moment for Toni Kroos. 🤍



EL MEJOR VÍDEO DEL DÍA 🤍

GRACIAS LEYENDA @ToniKroos ✨

This video, this moment, the farewell.



This is emotional. 💔

pic.twitter.com/hhG6bQpT1l — TC (@totalcristiano)

Teammates wearing shirts with his name and number eight presented Kroos with a guard of honour and the captain's armband in honour of his last home game. He entered the pitch to a hero's welcome and a spectacular show from the supporters.

After moving from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid in 2014, Toni Kroos has been an essential member of the midfield unit ever since. He has participated in 463 games throughout his time with Los Blancos, scoring 28 goals and dishing out 98 assists.

Kroos has won 22 trophies in his tenure with the team, including four La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns. If Carlo Ancelotti's team defeats Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley, this number could increase to 23.