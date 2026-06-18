Emotional Reunion On Cards For Cape Verde Hero Vozinha, Mother Set To Receive US Visa For FIFA World Cup Matches

Cape Verde goalkeeper Josimar 'Vozinha' Dias quickly became a fan favourite after his heroic display denied Spain a win in the FIFA World Cup. Vozinha's sensational display in the Cape Verde goal earned him the “ Player of the Match” award, and now it has been learned that his mother is all set to receive her US visa for the next FIFA World Cup matches.

Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha's Mother Set To Receive Visa

US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced on Wednesday that the mother of the 40-year-old goalkeeper has been granted a visa and is all set to reunite with his son. Jeffries confirmed he had a chat with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and asked the State Department to facilitate a visa as soon as possible.

An official statement from Hakeem Jeffries also noted that all visa fees for his mother have been waived, and that arrangements are being made to bring her to the US ahead of Cape Verde's next World Cup game in Miami. Cape Verde is among 50 countries whose citizens face bonds of up to $15,000 to secure a U.S. visa, part of President Donald Trump’s broader crackdown on travellers from countries that officials said had high rates of visa overstays.

The State Department also clarified that families of the Cape Verde players will be exempted from submitting a $15,000 bond for the visa. Vozinha's seven saves helped his country to make a stunning World Cup debut and after the match the Cape Verde goalkeeper revealed that his mother had been unable to secure a US visa.

Advertisement