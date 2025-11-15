England 2-0 Serbia: The Three Lions Maintain Their Perfect World Cup Qualifying Record With Goals From Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze

Thomas Tuchel speaks to the players during a training session of England's national soccer team in London, England ahead of the world cup qualifying soccer match against Serbia | Image: PA via AP

World Cup Qualifiers 2025: England ended Serbia's top two chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in their recent qualifier for Group K. The Three Lions maintained their perfect win record with two goals from Bukayo Saka and Eberechi, respectively.

After a slow start to the game, as compared to their previous matches, Thomas Tuchel's team bounced back after a talking to from the coach when Jordan Pickford went down in the 23rd minute of the match. With Harry Kane dropping deep to become the playmaker, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford became a threat to the Serbian side.

The Arsenal winger scored England's first goal in the 28th minute of the game with a volley. Notably, throughout the first half of the match, Tuchel's side were handed several opportunities to score a second but were unable to convert. The second goal came from substitute Eberechi Eze in the stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Serbia faced several let-offs in the second half of the match, including Dusan Vlahovic's attempt at goal going wide and another one chipping the roof of the net in an attempt for an equaliser. However, the loss to England, coupled with Albania's win against Andorra, ended the Serbian team's hopes for finishing second in Group K.

England Coach Thomas Tuchel's Thoughts On The Three Lions' Performance

While speaking to the media following the match, the former Chelsea coach gave an insight into the game plan. He shared, "We wanted to have quality and impact and new energy from the bench, which we got. We created chances, half-chances, and scored."

He further continued, "It was a difficult match, a complicated match, we had to adapt and be flexible. Maybe throughout the match we lacked a little bit of precision with the last pass, otherwise we could have created more and scored earlier to be a bit more calm."

Phil Foden Shares His Thoughts On Being Back In The Squad

The Manchester City player came on the pitch in the 65th minute of the match alongside Jude Bellingham and Eberechi Eze. The English player took up the role of false nine since coming on the ground and assisted Eze for the second goal, scored in the stoppage time.

While speaking to ITV, Foden shared his thoughts on his return to the squad, "So happy to be back in the squad. Great players, and I'm enjoying it. I thought I did well, created a few chances, and unlucky not to put a couple away. Overall, I have to be happy with the impact."