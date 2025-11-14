Kylian Mbappé Ruled Out Of France's World Cup Qualifier Against Azerbaijan Due To Ankle Inflammation

Kylian Mbappe, the French football striker, will not be travelling with the team for their next World Cup qualifier match. France has already qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2026 with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Ukraine at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

France Football is currently at the top of the standings in Group D. With four wins and a draw, the French side has 13 points to its name. Iceland is currently trailing them in second, while Ukraine and Azerbaijan are in the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Kylian Mbappe Returns To Madrid Following Ankle Inflammation

Kylian Mbappe made history in France's recent World Cup Qualifiers outing against Ukraine. The 26-year-old scored in the 55th minute and then in the 83rd minute to score his 399th and 400th senior career goals.

France captain Kylian Mbappe has suffered an ankle inflammation and hence will not travel with the France football team to Azerbaijan.

Advertisement

The French Federation (FFF) has revealed that the striker is still suffering from inflammation and has returned to Madrid. Mbappe will undergo tests to get a proper idea of the trouble at hand.

Also Read: Turkish Soccer Imposes Temporary Bans Against 102 players Over Betting Scandal

Advertisement

"Kylian Mbappé is still experiencing inflammation in his right ankle, which requires further examination. He will undergo these tests today in Madrid," the FFF said in a statement.

Two Other French Footballers To Not Travel To Azerbaijan Alongside Mbappe

Apart from Kylian Mbappe, France Football would also not feature stars like Eduardo Camavinga and Manu Kone for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers clash.

Camavinga suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring in the competition. Manu Kone, on the other hand, received a yellow card during the Ukraine fixture and has been suspended from action.

"Eduardo Camavinga and Manu Koné will not be travelling to the match. Manu Koné received a yellow card against Ukraine (4-0) on Thursday evening and is suspended. Eduardo Camavinga was suffering from a muscle strain in his left hamstring," the statement further added.