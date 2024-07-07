sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:40 IST, July 7th 2024

England ace in penalties! Beat Switzerland after the score went 1-1 at ET to secure Euro Semis berth

Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal in the shootout gave England a 5-3 victory after a 1-1 draw in extra time on Saturday, securing a semifinal spot in the Euros.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
England
England players celebrate after Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the winning goal during the penalty shootout of a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at Euro 2024 in Duesseldorf, Germany | Image: AP
00:39 IST, July 7th 2024