Published 00:40 IST, July 7th 2024
England ace in penalties! Beat Switzerland after the score went 1-1 at ET to secure Euro Semis berth
Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal in the shootout gave England a 5-3 victory after a 1-1 draw in extra time on Saturday, securing a semifinal spot in the Euros.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
England players celebrate after Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the winning goal during the penalty shootout of a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at Euro 2024 in Duesseldorf, Germany | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:39 IST, July 7th 2024