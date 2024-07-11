Published 01:08 IST, July 11th 2024
England and Netherlands fans clash in Dortmund ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal game
Five people have been injured in clashes between fans of England and the Netherlands ahead of the Euro 2024 semifinal game between the two teams on Wednesday, police said. More than 100,000 soccer fans, mostly Dutch and many without tickets, were expected in Dortmund ahead of the game.
England and Netherlands fans clash ahead of EURO 2024 SF. | Image: AP
