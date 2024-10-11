sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict | Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails |

Published 14:22 IST, October 11th 2024

England loses to Greece as Carsley experiment backfires and France wins without Mbappe

Lee Carsley ran into the first problems of his tenure as England's interim coach after a bold team selection backfired in a 2-1 home loss to Greece in the Nations League on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jude Bellingham after England's Euro 2024 final loss to Spain
Jude Bellingham after England's Euro 2024 final loss to Spain | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:22 IST, October 11th 2024