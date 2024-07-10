LIVE-BLOG
Published 02:28 IST, July 11th 2024
England vs Netherlands EURO 2024 Semi Final Highlights: England Beat Netherlands 2-1; Reach Final
In the second semi final of EURO 2024, Gareth Southgate's England will take on Ronald Koeman's Netherlands. The winner will advance to the final and meet Spain. Catch the live updates of England vs Netherlands EURO 2024 semi final here at republicworld.com. Stick to the space to get live updates from Netherlands vs England match up.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk