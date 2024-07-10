sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |
LIVE-BLOG

Published 02:28 IST, July 11th 2024

England vs Netherlands EURO 2024 Semi Final Highlights: England Beat Netherlands 2-1; Reach Final

In the second semi final of EURO 2024, Gareth Southgate's England will take on Ronald Koeman's Netherlands. The winner will advance to the final and meet Spain. Catch the live updates of England vs Netherlands EURO 2024 semi final here at republicworld.com. Stick to the space to get live updates from Netherlands vs England match up.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share