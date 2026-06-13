England NT’s Preparation For FIFA World Cup 2026 Disrupted After Equipment Theft On Way To Kansas City

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ahead of England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia in the Group L fixture on Thursday, June 18, the Three Lions have suffered a bizarre setback, one that is rarely seen, especially on such a big stage.

England Suffer Bizarre Setback

The Football Association (FA) reported a theft incident, stating that training equipment, including match boots for several players and tournament balls, was stolen from team vehicles traveling from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City on Friday, June 12.

According to ESPN, the FA’s logistical team discovered the missing kit and other items when the van arrived in Kansas City for unloading. Officials are now working to determine the full extent of what has been taken.

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The English squad was scheduled to begin training in Kansas City on June 13, but the investigation into the theft is still ongoing to determine the full extent of what was stolen.

Several reports suggest that only a single football was left behind after the heist, while unconfirmed claims indicate that the boots of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and other first‑team players may also have been taken.

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In connection with the theft, Kansas City Police arrested two individuals following a thorough investigation. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department released a statement confirming they are investigating the possible theft of football training equipment.

“We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening,” the statement read, as quoted by ESPN.

The investigation remains ongoing, with two subjects of interest currently in custody.

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