England vs Argentina Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal In India?

A place in the FIFA World Cup final will be at stake when England take on Argentina in the semifinal at Atlanta Stadium. The onus will be on Argentina to defend their title, given their intense form in the tournament, while England have emerged as the dark horse this time.

This is Thomas Tuchel's first major tournament as an England coach, and the Three Lions will be determined to end their prolonged drought in the World Cup. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have been central to England's plans and they will once again play pivotal roles against Argentina.

The Lionel Messi-led Argentina have been the team to beat this season and the winner of this match will face Spain in the final.

England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match between England and Argentina will be played on Thursday (IST).

At what time will the England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match between England and Argentina will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match between England and Argentina will be held at Atlanta Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match between England and Argentina will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match between England and Argentina will be available on the Zee5 app and website for a subscription.