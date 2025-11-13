England vs Serbia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match In India?

Thomas Tuchel speaks to the players during a training session of England's national soccer team in London, England ahead of the world cup qualifying soccer match against Serbia | Image: PA via AP

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers have reached an interesting stage as teams are looking to give their all in order to qualify for the mega event in 2026. In the penultimate Group K fixture, England will be hosting Serbia at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions are looking to extend their impressive form in the competition and aim to make history by securing their 10th consecutive competitive triumph. Serbia would be resilient but desperate as they are now battling for survival.

Top-notch footballing action will be on display in Wembley as two fighting sides will look to display clinical prowess and stability to emerge as the supreme side.

Undefeated England Set To Host Struggling Serbia At Wembley

England Football has been utterly dominant, with six wins out of the six matches they have played. Thomas Tuchel's side has been untouchable, scoring 18 goals and conceding none in the competition so far.

The Three Lions have almost secured their qualification for the big stage. However, Thomas Tuchel looks to maintain stability and balance by keeping the same side for action.

The English side would have incredible firepower with the return of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden. Declan Rice and John Stones will anchor the defensive unit, while Harry Kane will be leading the charge.

Serbia is currently third in the competition and is struggling to make it to the top two. But their desperation and never-say-never attitude would pose them as genuine threats to their opposition.

They are currently trailing Albania by just a point in the race for the second-place playoff spot. The Serbs would rely on their attacking unit to take on England's tight defence.

England vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Live Streaming Details

When Will The England vs Serbia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?

The England vs Serbia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Friday, November 14.

Where Will The England vs Serbia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?

The England vs Serbia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

What Time Will The England vs Serbia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Start?

The England vs Serbia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will start at 1:15 AM IST.

Where Can You Watch The England vs Serbia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match On Live TV?

The England vs Serbia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The England vs Serbia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?