'I'm Relishing Every Moment': Chelsea Player Sam Kerr On Her First Start After 692 Days

Chelsea WFC player Sam Kerr made a return to the starting line-up against St Polten after nearly 692 days. After scoring in Chelsea's 3-1 victory against BK Hacken in December 2023, Kerr has struggled with several injuries. She sustained an ACL injury in 2024, followed by several other setbacks.



Following the match, Kerr spoke to Disney+ and expressed her delight at her return to the starting line-up. She shared, "Of course, I prefer to play more minutes. When you come on for 20 minutes, it's a bit hectic, there's lots of subs, and it can be a bit wishy-washy. I feel like today was good."

She further continued, "I had a few chances in the first half. I'm just happy to be back out here playing in the Champions League again, with an amazing team. I'm relishing every moment."

Sam Kerr On Scoring Two Goals Against St Polten

At the start of the match, the Australian player still looked a bit out of form, but gained momentum as the play went on. She contributed to two goals in her club's 6-0 win in the Women's Champions League fixture.

While talking about whether the feeling of scoring goals changed for her or not, she shared, "It feels a bit sweeter, but it feels a bit weird. I didn't score for so long that I was like I haven't celebrated, really. I haven't got that celebration thing yet. I've got to score a few more."

Next, Kerr hopes to make a start for WSL. With Aggie Beever-Jones expected to miss Chelsea's next match, the Australian player might look for a spot in the starting XI this Sunday against Liverpool.

Lauren James Made Her First Chelsea Appearance In 225 Days

English player Lauren James made her return to the Chelsea team alongside Kerr after suffering an ankle injury. While speaking about the same, Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor commented, "It was a really quick turnaround between the game on Saturday and this one, so when you are able to bring on some fresh legs and quality, it always helps a lot."