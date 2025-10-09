England vs Wales Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Friendly International Match In India?

England players during training ahead of match against Wales | Image: X/@England

England vs Wales: England will lock horns against Wales in the upcoming international friendly match at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, on Friday, October 10.

The match between England and Wales is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST. In terms of head-to-head stats, England have an edge over Wales in the upcoming fixture. As of now, England have faced Wales five times and the Three Lions have clinched wins in all five fixtures.

England are ranked fourth in the latest FIFA rankings. The Three Lions have clinched four wins and conceded a defeat in their previous five matches. England are coming into this match after sealing a 5-0 win over Serbia in the World Cup qualification fixture, on September 10.

On the other hand, Wales are ranked 30th in the FIFA rankings. Wales have not performed in the last five fixtures, sealing just two win and conceding two defeats. Wales are coming into this match after a 1-0 defeat against Canada in a friendly fixture on September 10.

England vs Wales Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The England vs Wales International Friendly Match Take Place?

The England vs Wales International Friendly match will take place on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Where Will The England vs Wales International Friendly Match Take Place?

The England vs Wales International Friendly match will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

What Time Will The England vs Wales International Friendly Match Start?

The England vs Wales International Friendly match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Friday.

Where Can You Watch The England vs Wales International Friendly Match On Live TV?

The England vs Wales International Friendly match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The England vs Wales International Friendly Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?