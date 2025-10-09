Want to Meet Lionel Messi? Exorbitant Ticket Prices Drawing Flak Ahead of Historic “GOAT Tour of India 2025”

In a few months time, arguably the best footballer in the planet, Lionel Messi, will visit India. Ahead of the much-hyped visit, there are concerns fans have raised already. Fans reckon the prices of the tickets are not fair as it is exorbitant. The three-day celebration of Messi has been titled the “GOAT Tour of India 2025”.

Exorbitant Prices

While the buzz is palpable, fans are unhappy as the prices of tickets start from Rs 3,500 and go up to Rs 50,000 for premium experiences.

The expensive packages include meet-and-greet opportunities with Messi and signed merchandise. It is also a little surprising to see HSBC cardholders receiving early access from October 8, with bookings opening at 12:00 pm on Wednesday. On the other hand, general ticket sales begin on October 9 at 2:00 pm exclusively on the District app.

