Manchester United are all set to lock horns with Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley and ahead of the massive clash a lot of uncertainty still surrounds the future of United manager Erik Ten Haag.

Under Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United have endured their worst Premier League campaign in terms of losses ever but ahead of the FA Cup final, the Dutch manager addressed the speculation around his future and what the new ownership group of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS told him.

ETH drops major update on Manchester United future

Erik Ten Hag ahead of the FA Cup final opened up and confirmed that INEOS had assured that he will continue at the helm of Old Trafford for next season as well.

“INEOS told me that they want to change everything and that they want to rebuild with me. This is what they told me directly,” said Erik Ten Hag ahead of the game.

Erik Ten Hag didn't just stop there he went further to defend his side's showing this season and said that a lot of changes are being made a new training ground is already under construction.

"INEOS will change things in the club and certain projects have already started. Carrington will get be completely destroyed, a new training ground will come”, said Erik Ten Hag to Voetbal International media.

This revelation comes at a huge time from Erik Ten Hag as rumours and speculation in the past days was rising that the Dutch manager was close to getting fired given the way season went. Based on these comments, it feels ETH can relax for now but next season the Dutch manager will require a huge upturn in results if he is to continue as Manchester United manager.