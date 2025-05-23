Manchester United were dealt a major blow following their harrowing defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final. Ruben Amorim's side is currently 16th in the English Premier League and won't be playing European football.

Erik ten Hag Contacted By Bayer Leverkusen TO Replace Xabi Alonso

As per reports, Erik ten Hag has been contacted by Bayer Leverkusen, and the former Manchester United manager could replace Xabi Alonso at the helm. Ten Hag was relieved of his duties by United earlier this season following a string of underwhelming performances, and the Red Devils went on to appoint Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon. It hasn't panned out the way the Premier League giants have hoped, but Amorim's job is not in imminent danger, as per multiple reports.

Ten Hag has also been linked with a return to Ajax after Francesco Farioli stepped down from his position due to his failure to guide the Dutch giants to the Eredivisie title. Ten Hag did have the experience of coaching in Germany, having managed the Bayern Munich Reserves, and he also speaks the German language fluently.

Bayer Leverkusen confirmed Xabi will leave the club, having joined the Bundesliga giants in the 2022-23 season. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder led them to an unbeaten Bundesliga-winning campaign and will reportedly replace Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Erik ten Hag Failed To Deliver At Manchester United

As per Ficjhajes, Ten Hag will be offered a two-year contract, and his offensive philosophy is the main reason why the club believes he could be the right choice for the position.