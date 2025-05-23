Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Responds To Barcelona's Luis Diaz Admiration With A Massive Lamine Yamal Message

Both Liverpool and FC Barcelona have emerged as the league champions in their respective country. Arne Slot's side has been on a rampaging run in the English Premier League and has been the team to beat in the English top flight this season.

Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Fires Back At Barcelona After Deco's Comments

Both clubs have had their fair share of struggles in the recent past and have emerged the European powerhouses this season. Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has reportedly been a long-term target for the Catalans. The Colombian international has also not hidden his ambitions of playing in the La Liga, and recently, Barcelona's Sporting Director also fuelled the speculation by admitting his admiration for the Liverpool star. Deco told RAC1, "We like Luis Diaz, we like Marcus Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team."

Arne Slot has now responded to Deco's statement, stating he also likes FC Barcelona duo, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

As quoted by the Express, he said, "Every club has their own way of doing things. You are used to the fact that I don't talk about other players we have not signed.

"I understand that he is a big admirer of Luis Diaz - so am I! Deco admires a few players - so do I. I like Lamine Yamal and Raphinha."

Both Lamine Yamal And Raphinha Have Been FC Barcelona's Backbone