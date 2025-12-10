Erling Haaland Gets Candid On Manchester City Future Amid Real Madrid Links: 'I'm Calm, I'm Focused'

Erling Haaland's Manchester City future has been the subject of speculation. The Norwegian striker has been one of the most consistent goal scorers in the world, currently and is topping the Premier League charts as of now.

Erling Haaland Breaks Silence On His Manchester City Future

Haaland's explosive run of form has helped City to stay in the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola's team is two points adrift of league leaders Arsenal and will take on Crystal Palace in the next game. Haaland also became the fastest player to reach 100 goals in the English top flight and broke Alan Shearer's long-standing record as he registered the feat in 13 fewer games than the Newcastle United legend.

Haaland has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but recently, on The Rest is Football podcast, he opened up on his future.

"Exactly, and that's the reason that I also signed it because of conversations that I've had with the bosses and also the plan in the next years, and that was something I wanted to be a part of. And yeah, I'm calm, I'm focused, and I'm really happy here, so it's a really good place to be for development and also in the end, England, it's a football country, and I think it's the best place to play football."

Manchester City Face Off Against Real Madrid

City will face off against Real Madrid in a very crucial Champions League fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo in the La Liga and will be eager to get back to winning ways. City conceded a surprising defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the last UCL clash but a win against Los Blancos will move them one step closer to a knockout berth.

