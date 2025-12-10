Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Breaks Silence On Mohamed Salah's Public Outburst: 'So The First Thing Should Be...'

Liverpool managed to edge past Inter Milan with a last-gasp Dominik Szoboszlai penalty at the San Siro. Despite Mohamed Salah's absence, the Reds managed to grind out a crucial victory, which could prove to be a pivotal three points in Europe.

Arne Slot Breaks Silence On Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Outburst

After Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds United, Salah went on to rant about the club and his manager, Slot. He accused the club of throwing him under the bus and also revealed that his relationship with the manager is broken. Salah hadn't started the last three Premier League matches and was also left out of the squad for the Champions League tie.

The win against Inter Milan would be a huge relief for Slot, and the Dutch manager broke his silence after the match. On being asked about the explosive Salah interview, he said to Amazon Prime, "Everyone makes mistakes in life, so the first thing should be does the player feels he made a mistake as well?

"I haven't said that I'm not going to talk with him. And then the next question is, should the initiative come from him, or from me?"

Advertisement

Mohamed Salah Has Been Linked With A Saudi Pro League Club

Salah extended his stay by two years earlier this year, but his current stance might open up a new opportunity for him. Liverpool rejected a whopping £150 million bid from a Saudi Pro League club. But as per reports, Al Hilal could launch a swoop for the 33-year-old.

Advertisement