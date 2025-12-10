Updated 10 December 2025 at 17:11 IST
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Breaks Silence On Mohamed Salah's Public Outburst: 'So The First Thing Should Be...'
Liverpool manager Arne Slot finally broke his silence after Mohamed Salah's public outburst following the 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace.
Liverpool managed to edge past Inter Milan with a last-gasp Dominik Szoboszlai penalty at the San Siro. Despite Mohamed Salah's absence, the Reds managed to grind out a crucial victory, which could prove to be a pivotal three points in Europe.
Arne Slot Breaks Silence On Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Outburst
After Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds United, Salah went on to rant about the club and his manager, Slot. He accused the club of throwing him under the bus and also revealed that his relationship with the manager is broken. Salah hadn't started the last three Premier League matches and was also left out of the squad for the Champions League tie.
The win against Inter Milan would be a huge relief for Slot, and the Dutch manager broke his silence after the match. On being asked about the explosive Salah interview, he said to Amazon Prime, "Everyone makes mistakes in life, so the first thing should be does the player feels he made a mistake as well?
"I haven't said that I'm not going to talk with him. And then the next question is, should the initiative come from him, or from me?"
Mohamed Salah Has Been Linked With A Saudi Pro League Club
Salah extended his stay by two years earlier this year, but his current stance might open up a new opportunity for him. Liverpool rejected a whopping £150 million bid from a Saudi Pro League club. But as per reports, Al Hilal could launch a swoop for the 33-year-old.
Salah still remains a bright prospect, and he could follow the footsteps of his former Liverpool colleagues Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who went on to join the Saudi Pro League. Salah is also scheduled to leave for the AFCON in a few days. With the January transfer window approaching fast, Liverpool's hierarchy needs to act very promptly; otherwise, they could lose the opportunity to cash in on Salah.
Published On: 10 December 2025 at 17:11 IST