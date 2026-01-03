Espanyol vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

La Liga 2025-2026: Espanyol will take on FC Barcelona in their upcoming La Liga 2025-2026 fixture, at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, on Sunday, January 4.

The Catalonian derby will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. The two Catalan-based clubs have played 35 times against each other, out of which FC Barcelona clinched 23 wins and Espanyol sealed three games. Meanwhile, nine matches ended in a draw.

Espanyol have clinched four wins and suffered a defeat in their previous five fixtures. They are coming into this match after a 2-1 win over Athletic Club on December 23, 2025. Espanyol hold the fifth place on the standings with 33 points from 17 matches.

On the other hand, FC Barcelona are unbeaten in their previous five fixtures. They are coming into this match after a 2-0 win over Villarreal on December 21, 2025. Barcelona hold the top spot on the table with 46 points from 18 matches.

Espanyol vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Espanyol vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Espanyol vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Where Will The Espanyol vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Espanyol vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

What Time Will The Espanyol vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Espanyol vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where Can You Watch The Espanyol vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Espanyol vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Espanyol vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?