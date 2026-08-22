Espanyol vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?

Real Madrid will open their La Liga campaign with a trip to Espanyol. Los Blancos strengthened their side with the number of additions, but Jose Mourinho's side will not be hoping for an easy tie in their hand.

Madrid roped in Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, and Bernardo Silva among the new signings. Madid will be hoping to leave behind a disappointing last campaign in which they failed to lift a single piece of silverware. Mourinho has shown strong confidence in the squad ahead of the season and the Portuguese manager would be very willing to show their might.

Espanyol already beat Levante 3-0 in their first La Liga game and will arrive at the RCDE Stadium full of confidence.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga Live Streaming

When Will The Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Take Place?

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The Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga match will take place on Sunday, August 23 (IST).

At What Time Will The Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Start?

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The Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga match will kick off at 1:00 AM IST.

Where Will The Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Take Place?

The Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga match will take place at Estadio Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga Match?

Fans in India can watch the Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Live on TV?