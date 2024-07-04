sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:09 IST, July 4th 2024

Euro 2024: Portugal and France meet in quarterfinals as Ronaldo and Mbappé go head to head

Portugal and France meet in the European Championship quarterfinals on Friday and the match features a head to head between two of soccer's biggest stars: Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé .

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe
Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe | Image: AP
