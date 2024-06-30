Published 02:56 IST, June 30th 2024
Germany beats Denmark 2-0 to advance to Euro 2024 quarterfinals after storm stops play
Germany went from despair to delight in the space of a minute as a couple of big VAR calls set the host nation on its way to a storm-affected 2-0 win over Denmark and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals on Saturday.
Jamal Musiala celebrates goal for Germany at Euro 2024 | Image: AP
