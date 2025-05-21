Europa League Final: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Fans Engage in Fistfights on The Streets of Bilbao

The UEFA Europa League final clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao is expected to be a heated affair as both teams duke it out for a spot in the UEFA Champions League that is guaranteed to the winners.

For Spurs, there is another reason this final is of such importance - it gives them a chance to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2008.

ALSO READ | Four Times When Tottenham Hotspur Almost Ended Their Trophy Drought

But it turns out that fighting for the badge is something that not only players are going to be doing, as even the fans have gotten into the action.

Videos of Spurs and United fans engaging in fights across the city have gone viral on social media.

See The Videos Here

Can Spurs End 17-Year Trophy Drought?

Spurs' last trophy came back 17 years ago and the North Londoners are hoping to finally end their prolonged trophy drought.

Spurs, it is worth noting, missed out on the League Cup title in 2015, then a season later lost out on the Premier League title to Leicester City.

There was more heartbreak in the 2019 Champions League final and then 2 years later in the League Cup final again.

Spurs fans will be hoping to bring a temporary end to the ‘Spursy’ jokes while also returning to the Champions League.

This is the 4th time that two clubs from the same nation are fighting for the Europa League glory.