Europa League Final: Four Times When Tottenham Hotspur Almost Ended Their Trophy Drought

Tottenham Hotspur have come close to ending their trophy drought many times. | Image: AP

The UEFA Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (May 21) has implications not only on the UEFA Champions League qualifications, but also on the trophy drought Spurs are suffering.

Their last competitive top-flight trophy came in 2008, and despite being a consistent presence in the Champions League thereafter, they have yet to win a trophy.

Here we take a look at 4 times when Spurs could have won a trophy since then - but failed to do so.

League Cup Final vs Chelsea - 2015

The first real chance that Spurs had at winning a trophy came in 2015 when Mauricio Pochettino's young side came up against a Chelsea side that were in their pomp under the management of Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea were the clear favourites given they were on course to lift the Premier League that season too, and so it proved as the Blues ran out 2-0 winners on the night.

It was the first heartbreak for that Spurs side under Pochettino, but sadly it would not be the last.

Premier League - 2016

The league campaign is best remembered for Leicester City defying 5000-1 odds to win the Premier League, but what many don't remember is that Spurs were their main title rivals that season.

However, their form tapered off in the second half of the season and their title loss was confirmed when they drew 2-2 against Chelsea in a bad-tempered match dubbed the ‘Battle of The Bridge’ afterwards.

Spurs needed a win to stay alive and the dropping of 2 points confirmed Leicester's title win - and the prolonging of their own trophy drought. It may have also played a part in starting the ‘Spursy’ jokes on social media, since they were 2nd for most of the season but ended the season 3rd - leading to jokes that they finished third in a two-horse title race!

Champions League - 2019

When Spurs reached the final of the 2019 Champions League, they were seen as the underdogs against a Liverpool side who were firing on all cylinders and really starting to peak under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the manner of their semi-final win against Ajax where they came back against all odds and made it through had many believing they could perhaps end the drought at last.

Sadly it wasn't to be - a meek surrender followed as they lost 2-0 to grant Liverpool a sixth UCL title.

League Cup - 2021

Spurs somehow made it to the 2021 League Cup final even as their form in the Premier League crumbled, but they seemed doomed to lose this trophy from the get-go.

For starters, chairman Daniel Levy made the decision to sack then-manager Jose Mourinho days before the cup final, robbing a serial winner the chance of ending Spurs' trophy drought.