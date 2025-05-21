Europa League Final: Tottenham Hotspur Channel John Cena, Use WWE Champion's Theme Song to Rally Fans

The UEFA Europa League final clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao is expected to be a heated affair as the sides will slug it out for a spot in the UEFA Champions League that is given to the winners of Europe's secondary competition.

For Spurs, there is another reason this final is of such importance - it gives them a chance to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2008.

But it turns out the battle for the final has commenced even on social media, with both teams aiming to one-up the other in the build-up to the game.

United Start The ‘Battle’ - And Spurs Bite Back

It started with United's official social media handles putting out an inspirational video showcasing the history of the side when it comes to big European finals.

The video was captioned ‘the time has come’ and was a fitting nod to the side's pedigree in terms of winning titles.

However, Spurs were not to be left behind - and posted a video captioned ‘the time is now’ in response, perhaps taking a jibe at United's focus on the past and thus aiming to stay in the present.

The John Cena Nod

It is also worth noting that the caption ‘the time is now’ is similar to the theme song of reigning WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena.

Cena has used the theme song for the majority of his career and the track, which features the wrestler himself rapping over a track laced with the trademark horns.

It is also worth noting that Cena is rumoured to be a fan of Spurs, and has even been spotted sporting their jersey on numerous occasions.