Ex-Australian Footballer Ryan Williams Receives Indian Passport, Handed Maiden Call Up To Blue Tigers National Camp

India Football hasn't had a great time in the last few years. The Blue Tigers crashed out of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers and have endured a very difficult period in recent times.

Former Australian winger Ryan Williams has officially become an Indian citizen and has also received his Indian passport. In a heartwarming video posted by Bengaluru FC, Sunil Chhetri handed over the passport to Williams, and the player will now be eligible to feature for the Indian Football Team. As per reports, both Williams and Nepal-born defender Abneet Bharti will join the Indian national camp in Bengaluru ahead of the AFC Asia Cup Qualifiers against Bangladesh.

As per ESPN, the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) is awaiting a No-Objection Certificate from the Australian Football Association, and only after that, his inclusion could be officially announced. The Bengaluru FC player is connected to India through his mother, who hails from an Anglo-Indian family in Mumbai.

Bharti currently plays for the Bolivian club Academia del Balompié Boliviano and is an accomplished central defender. With Khalid Jamil at the helm, a number of fresh faces have already been inducted, and with the addition of Williams and Bharti, the Blue Tigers will be able to add some much-needed firepower to the squad.

Advertisement

Khalid Jamil Named 23-Member Probables List For Bangladesh Clash

Earlier, Sunil Chhetri, Liston Colaco and Sahal Abdul Samad were left out of the list of 23-member probables for the upcoming Bangladesh clash. Lallianzuala Chhangte will lead the attacking contingent while Anwar Ali is expected to marshal the backline alongside Sandesh Jhingan.

Advertisement

Players from Mohun Bagan SG are yet to be released by the club, and are expected to join the camp at a later date.