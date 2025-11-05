Al Nassr Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Names Most Expensive Item He Owns, It's Not A Car Or Mansion

Cristiano Ronaldo has remained one of the most sought-after players in world football. Despite hitting the 40-year mark, the Al Nassr star has remained sharp and precise on the pitch and has been scoring goals for fun for both clubs and his country.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His Most Expensive Thing

Ronaldo has been one of the richest athletes in the world and has accumulated a huge wealth, courtesy of his on and off-pitch earnings. The 40-year-old recently made history as he became football's first billionaire last month with an estimated net worth of $1.4bn (£1.04bn) as per Bloomberg.

He extended his stay with Al Nassr and penned a new deal, which will see him earning almost a whopping £180 million in wages per year. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, the former Manchester United player revealed he owns a private jet, which happens to be the most expensive thing he currently owns.

He said, "The most expensive thing I've ever bought? An aeroplane, yes. I've had my aeroplane since I was 30, but I changed it a year ago, so it was a bit expensive. I have a [Bombardier] Global Express [model 6500]. I don’t spend money [just because]… For example, I can buy whatever I want, but I don’t need it. Three days ago I bought a car, but it’s for my collection. It’s like buying a painting. I’m not going to drive that car, it’s an investment. I don’t know how many cars I have, I don’t count. It’s normal, I’m not trying to be humble, it’s a fact. Honestly, if I had to bet, I’d say 41, 42. I don’t know, I swear I don’t know. I love Bugattis, they’re different beasts. I never drive. I spent a week in Madrid and didn’t even go to the garage to see if the cars were there. The day I left, the two Bugattis went for inspection and came back, I looked at them, they’re clean, they’re good, they’re going to the garage. I’m honest, cars are no longer a passion. I don’t drive much in Saudi Arabia and the traffic is terrible, but when we go back home there isn’t any. Yesterday I even drove home in my new BMW, given by Al Nassr to all the players, but I hadn’t driven for six months."

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Feature Against FC Goa

Ronaldo has maintained his scoring streak and has already scored nine goals for Al Nassr. He has also been on target for Portugal and is leading the team's charge in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Ronaldo hasn't played a single match in the AFC Champions League Two, and coach Jorge Jesus has confirmed the player won't be playing against FC Goa when Al Nassr host them in the continental competition on Wednesday.