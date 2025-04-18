Ex-KKR Star Nitish Rana's Passionate Outburst After Manchester United's Thrilling Europa League Comeback Lights Up Internet

Manchester United secured a place in the Europa League semifinal with a power-packed performance over Lyon at Old Trafford. Riding on a late Harry Maguire header, the Red Devils came from behind to snatch a 5-4 victory in a memorable night.

Manchester United Delivered Classic Europa League Performance

United have encountered a very difficult trajectory in the Premier League this season. They are languishing in the 14th place in the EPL, and their hopes of finishing in the top half of the table seem to be near impossible. However, United have been very impressive in the Europa League, being the only team in Europe to remain unbeaten so far.

Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot's goals gave United a distinct visibility of the Europa League semifinal. But Lyon hit back with two goals in the regulation time followed by another two in the extra time to put United on the brink of elimination. But goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire ensured the Red Devils remain on their path to their 2nd Europa League title.

Nitish Rana Shared Emotional Post After Manchester United's Victory

After the match Rajasthan Royals batter took to social media to share his excitement after United's thrilling victory. The former KKR star posted on Instagram, “Never giving up on you, @manchesterunited. Pure emotions.”

Image: nitishrana_official

Rana also took to X (formerly Twitter) to heap praises on the Manchester United captain. As @ManUtd fans we’re Blessed to have player like @B_Fernandes8."

Rana has been a pivotal part of the Rajasthan Royals setup and has already hit two half-centuries this season. The southpaw is expected to feature when RR take on Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, April 18.