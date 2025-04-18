'I Think About It': Lionel Messi Provides Massive Insight Regarding His Future, Yet To Make A Decision For World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi was top of the world when Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in 2022 making it his first World Cup title, a trophy which had evaded the GOAT since the start of his career. Messi had once reached the 2014 FIFA World Cup final but could not win it as Germany had defeated the Argentines. Following the win in the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi essentially completed football as he has won every trophy there is to win in the sport in regards to the tournament he is playing. Now in the twilight of his career, Messi recently issued a massive statement regarding his future.

Lionel Messi On The 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just a year away now and the question on everybody's mind is whether Lionel Messi will play the tournament or not. Lionel Messi currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS in USA. There are doubts whether he will play in the tournament or not.

“The truth is, if you stop and think about it, it feels far away, but at the same time, time flies. … I’ll see how I feel. Of course I think about it, but I don’t want to set goals either,” Lionel Messi stated in an interview with Simplemente Futbol.

Lionel Messi Continues To Amaze In Inter Miami

Lionel Messi continued to amaze in the MLS as he is towards the end of his football career. Lionel Messi's absence is definitely felt when he is not playing for his side. Lionel Messi in the 2024-25 season has played 10 matches so far. In these 10 matches, the GOAT has scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists for Inter Miami in the MLS and the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

