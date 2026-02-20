Ex-Real Madrid Boss Xabi Alonso Rejects Offer To Manage Top European Club Amid Liverpool Links - Report

Former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has reportedly turned down an offer from a top European club, likely holding out for the job at Anfield. Xabi Alonso has been linked with Liverpool amid current manager Arne Slot's struggles with the club's performance in the Premier League.

According to RMC Sport, Xabi Alonso turned down an official approach from French club Marseille as he is reportedly looking for a more stable and long-term project. The 44-year-old recently parted ways with Real Madrid after his brief but turbulent stint at Bernabeu.

Xabi Alonso had taken over the managerial role at the Bernabeu at the beginning of the 2025-26 season after the departure of Carlos Ancelotti. However, things took a turn for the worse after his side lost to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Supercopa finals. A few days later, the former Spanish international parted with Real Madrid, with Alvaro Arbeloa announced as the new boss.

Xabi Alonso Reportedly Rejects Marseille's Offer

Ligue 1 club Marseille are currently looking to fill the managerial position after Roberto De Zerbi left the club earlier this month. The club set their eyes on the recently available manager Xabi Alonso; however, according to reports, their interest was immediately rebuffed by the former Real Madrid player.

It is understood that Alonso rejected the French club due to their ongoing internal conflict and alleged rift between the board members. Notably, the rejection came at a time of mounting speculations regarding a move to the English club Liverpool. While Arne Slot's second season at Anfield does not look to be in immediate danger, there are reported concerns from the higher-ups, as the Reds failed to perform well this season.

Alonso is reportedly being eyed as a potential replacement for Arne Slot if the Reds fail to secure a Champions League spot this season.

Xabi Alonso Enjoyed A Successfull Season With Bayern Leverkusen