In a recent development, Ranjit Bajaj, the owner of Delhi FC and Minerva Academy, has raised concerns about match-fixing in the Delhi Premier Football League. The controversy emerged during an Ahbab FC vs. Rangers match, where suspicious circumstances suggested foul play. Ahab's unexplained concession of two goals in the final four minutes, securing a 4-2 victory despite already leading 4-0, sparked a widespread social media uproar among Indian football enthusiasts.

Republic World reported the alleged match-fixing after Ranjit Bajaj shared some videos of some strange and questionable incidents from the Delhi Premier League matches, that later went viral and prompted action from the Delhi State Football Association and AIFF. After Republicworld's articles, AIFF took action against the football club.

Bajaj addressed these issues and more in an exclusive Republicworld.com interview.

What did Ranjit Bajaj say about ‌match-fixing in the Delhi Premier League?

“My allegations were one and a half months ago when I tweeted that I alleged that I believe that the there is fixing going on in the DPL. You, know the only proof I had was referee blunders, which can be passed on as referee blunders. Like okay, he is a very bad referee but when I tweeted this time and I said that these two clubs are fixing (Ahbab and Rangers FC) when these clubs played each other, they were 4-0 up and then they scored their two own goals in the last two. That was not even comical it was directly looking that it the match was fixed. And it was actually like that anyone who has played football knows that it's fixed Anyone who has not even played football also knows that it's fixed. And why Delhi Premier League is an important part of Indian football History, and the Indians should understand if this league was not there we would have not found the Sunil Chhetri I mean India would have not found their best player. “ “How do you know that the next Sunil Chhetri or the better Sunil Chhetri is going to be produced in this league but it's not possible if such type of fixing and actions to kill the game is happening , so we were proven after the match-fixing videos went viral. “

https://t.co/CbPNIxVecZ we need arrests and @DelhiPolice to take immediate action- all the proof is available with me - willing to give evidence personally - please listen before it’s too late !! 🙏🏽😢🇮🇳 — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj)

Who are all the clubs and people involved in match-fixing?

Ranjit Bajaj's investigation revealed concerning connections within Indian football leagues. He shed light on the common ownership and sponsorship ties between clubs in the Delhi Premier League and other I-League clubs, linking some individuals to suspicious activities. Bajaj's revelations pointed towards a lack of consequences for those involved in fixing matches, highlighting the concerning state of accountability within Indian football. Ranjit Bajaj said:

“According to my investigation, we’ve got to know these people and they have links with not 1 but 3 football clubs in the Delhi Premier League. So if you have links with 3 premier league clubs, now when I say link it means you’re the owner, investor, manager, team official or more. So, the three clubs are Juba Sanga, Ahbab FC and Rangers have the same owner or investor and I named them today (Akash Das and Sushanta Das). Then I found out the same guy is also the owner and investor of Neroca FC and it does not end there, he is also their manager and sits on their bench during matches. He and his partner also own KidderPore FC in Kolkata Premier League. So, it's even spread there, now if you say to me that fixing is only going on in by this guy in the DPL, no obviously if he is doing it here, he is doing it there also. “

I LEAGUE IS FIXED also …. @IndianFootball @ILeague_aiff did my own investigation as no one ever cares - found out stuff which will blow your mind- it’s left me shattered as there is no point in playing this league anymore-this Is why INDIAN FOOTBALL will never grow- no… pic.twitter.com/gzqRX0kjYG — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) ….. continued …. Now comes the mind blowing part - same guy is the owner of @KidderporeSc and was main sponsor thru his company for @AizawlFC who were warned by AIFF officially for making sure they don’t have third party investors along with some other clubs and Aizawl complied… pic.twitter.com/CTudNbSlde — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj)

Ranjit Bajaj made revelations about an alleged international fixing syndicate and the involvement of a certain individual named Wilson Raj Perumal, who Bajaj described as a notorious convicted match-fixer. Ranjit said that Wilson is a Singaporean match-fixer with a history of manipulating matches worldwide. Bajaj continued to say that Wilson was implicated as the mastermind behind the illicit activities described by the player from NEROCA. According to Bajaj, Wilson's criminal record and global influence underscore the gravity of the situation and the potential reach of the match-fixing network.

The alleged connection between Perumal and the shared referees across multiple leagues, including I-League, Indian Women's League (IWL), and ISL, further amplifies Bajaj's claims of widespread corruption within the football ecosystem. He added:

“This guy is linked all over the place, and I got to know this by one of the Neroca players, who had contacted me and he had told me under anonymity, that this has gone and met this guy. And that guy, Wilson Raj Perumal, who is the biggest convicted match-fixer in the world. He has been fixing World Cup Qualifiers to every other league and competitions and now he is even linked with our leagues.”

Ranjit Bajaj was also approached by match-fixers

Ranjit Bajaj also disclosed that he was approached by match-fixers, indicating the extensive reach of the fixing network in Indian football. He said:

Like they have even contacted me, so imagine somebody who is crusading against match-fixing all the time and they know that there is one person they should not contact for is me and they came to me asking to fix matches. That means how blatant they are and how nonchalant they are that no actions will be taken against them and they so safe despite doing all these fixing so openly and againi tweeted the screenshot of the chat, where he asked me to draw one fixture in the Delhi Premier League and that dude (Akash Das and Shushanta Das) is also the owner of the Neroca. These people have links with 3 clubs in the DPL, in Kolkata league and even with Neroca now, they were also linked with Aizwal in the beginning of the season. Recently, Trao FC in the I-League has come-up with big news that they have suspended two of their players for match-fixing.

…. Post 3 …. Now the same guy who made me a direct offer to fix -Akash Das is in ful control of @NerocaFC - and sits on the bench in all their matches - and this was the other team warned for outside investors by AIFF - they even approached CBI for a enquiry I think….note the… pic.twitter.com/uDy92DfsWW — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) … continues… 4 …. And how ask any @ILeague_aiff club official and they wil tell you the decisions by the referees have been so so strange as they are more concerned about the no of yellow cards and red cards given out - if a clip is put up of how all teams have suffered from… pic.twitter.com/Q3Bg2qghEz — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) ….. continues … now posting the kind of offers received by players and staff of all clubs regularly…but now comes the super shocker - it’s not a national ring but a international fixing syndicate- the player from neroca told me that it’s all being done on the behest of this… pic.twitter.com/cjJhGjvoeq — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) ….Continues ….some of the offers received by my players last year in second division and I complained vehemently to AFC and AIFF nothing was done …..@IndianFootball or @theafcdotcom or @FIFcom - hopefully @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/l2NZ2khUOc — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj)

How do these alleged offenders take control of football clubs?

According to Ranjit Bajaj, individuals and associates exert control over football clubs through their companies. They approach clubs offering sponsorship, management, and player salaries, but in return demand the placement of their own coaching staff and players. He explained such manipulation results in compromised team integrity and dilutes the spirit of fair competition. Ranjit Bajaj explained:

“They control these football clubs through their companies, in this there is a company called Trajon infra, it owned by Akash Das and co. and so basically what they do is go to a club and say that i’ll take over your club and sponser it, and they pay the salaries of your players and staffs but their mostly is that they will get their own coach and their team manager along with 6-7 players. That is why for the first time in the history of Indian football in the last decade , Aizawl had many outsiders at the beginning of the season. But Aizwal immediately put it right because they came to know something is wrong but Neroca did not and they are still doing these wrong things.

….Continues ….some of the offers received by my players last year in second division and I complained vehemently to AFC and AIFF nothing was done …..@IndianFootball or @theafcdotcom or @FIFcom - hopefully @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/l2NZ2khUOc — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) March 3, 2024

We need all other clubs to stand up and take action, there has to be some investigation and these things should be taken care of by the police and not by some disciplinary committee of AIFF or AFC because this is a crime that is being commited. There are so many sections that can be added into this crime if reported and we need take immediate action because this is killing the sport and is a cancer to football.”

DISCLAIMER: Views expressed in the article are of Ranjit Bajaj and not of Republicworld.com. The alleged claims await investigation by the concerned authorities for them to be treated as facts.