EXPLAINED: Inside The VAR Call That Saw Germany Goal Ruled Out Against Paraguay In FIFA World Cup RO32

Germany's early exit from the FIFA World Cup created a massive uproar in the football world. Julian Nagelsmann's side lost to Paraguay in a thrilling penalty shootout, but the result of the match could have been different had Jonathan Tah's goal not been ruled out by VAR.

FIFA Explains VAR Decision On Germany's Disallowed Goal

Tah had thought he had scored the winner in extra time, only to see the goal ruled out by VAR. The decision received severe criticism as football personalities like Jurgen Klopp blasted FIFA regarding this event. Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill was at the centre of the conversation, and VAR disallowed the goal after the replay suggested Germany’s Waldemar Anton pushed Gill to the ground.

In the midst of much chatter, FIFA now explained the VAR decision to disallow Germany's goal, which proved to be a massive point in the FIFA World Cup game. FIFA’s referees chief Pierluigi Collina confirmed referees are instructed to punish when players try to deliberately block opposition players and not attempt to play the ball.

“Although keeping a position is not a foul per se, when an attacking player is not interested in the ball and deliberately moves, even marginally, with the clear intention of obstructing opponents’ movement and prevents him from defending, then referees, and VAR when needed, should carefully analyze the incident and intervene.

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“This is especially the case when the tactic aims to prevent the opposing goalkeeper from being able to defend the goal.

“Coaches and players were informed so it should come as no surprise that referees will punish these fouls.”

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