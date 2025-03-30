FA Cup: Erling Haaland Inspires Manchester City to Comeback Win Against Bournemouth as Pep Guardiola's Men Enter Semis

Manchester City registered a comeback win against Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday (March 30) at the Vitality Stadium.

City went behind courtesy of a goal from Evanilson but goals from Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush in the second half saw Pep Guardiola's men secure the win and a spot in Wembley.

City dominated possession but were largely out of the contest until the start of the second half, but did well to rally against an ever-improving Bournemouth side.

It means that City's season may still end with silverware as they are now just 2 wins away from winning the oldest-ever trophy in English football history.

City's Poor First Half

Manchester City started the tie as favourites and had a golden chance of going ahead when they were awarded a penalty with just over a quarter of an hour played.

Bernardo Silva chipped the ball into Tyler Adams' arm and the penalty was duly given.

However, Haaland ended up seeing his tame shot saved by on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

He then squandered a good chance shortly after the penalty miss and City were getting frustrated.

A mistake from Matheus Nunes in the build-up gave Bournemouth a chance to launch a counter-attack and the chance was neatly finished by Evanilson.

Haaland Bounces Back

City came out in the second half knowing they had a huge job on their hands.

The good news was that Haaland redeemed himself after firing home the equaliser from close range in the 48th minute.

The goal gave City the confidence to keep going forward and they would eventually find a second goal just after the hour mark.

Nico O'Reilley, who was brought on in the second half and had assisted Haaland's goal, turned provider for Omar Marmoush, who had replaced Haaland not long before.

O'Reilley slipped Marmoush through and he did well to nutmeg one defender before slotting home a cool finish.