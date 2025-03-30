La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Makes It A Brace As FC Barcelona Thrash Girona 4-1 To Secure Massive Win Catalan Derby

FC Barcelona secured another massive victory in La Liga as they thrashed Girona 4-1. Barcelona went into the clash equal on points with second placed Real Madrid as they looked to make a three point gap. Barcelona now are on 66 points in 29 matches with arch rivals Real Madrid in second with 63 points. As the 24/25 season’s end draws closer, Barcelona will be looking to continue this form to lift the trophy.

Barcelona Thrash Girona 4-1 In La Liga Clash

Barcelona showcased a dominant performance against Girona in their La Liga match. The scoring was opened by Barcelona in the first half when Lamine Yamal took a free kick which bounced off Girona’s Krejci. The score line at the end of the first half was 1-0. In the second half, Girona managed to get past Barcelona’s defense and equalize.

This did not last very long as in the 61st minute Robert Lewandowski got his name on the scoresheet. He made it a brace just moments later in the 71st minute.

The final nail in the coffin was Ferran Torres’ goal in the 86th minute as the score line read 4-1.

No Raphinha? No Problem For FC Barcelona

Barcelona's star player in the entire 2024-25 season has been Brazilian winger Raphinha who is also being called as a favorite for the Ballon D'Or. Raphinha has missed the last two matches for FC Barcelona, first against Osasuna and then against Girona. During the match against Girona, Raphinha was seen sitting on the bench.

The absence of Raphinha seemed to cause no problems for FC Barcelona as they won both of their matches despite the Brazilian star not playing. Barcelona thrashed Osasuna by a score of 3-0 and procceded to defeat Girona 4-1 in the Catalunya Derby.

Barcelona will next face off against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.