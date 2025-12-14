Fans Hit Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'Siuu' Celebration At Salt Lake Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour Event In Kolkata

Kolkata turned into a nightmare as chaos erupted during Lionel Messi's much-anticipated GOAT India Event at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. Agitated supporters vandalised the iconic stadium after Messi's premature exit from the venue angered them, despite waiting in the stands for hours in a bid to have a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

Fans Hit Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic Celebration During Lionel Messi Event In Kolkata

It was supposed to be a grand event, but the presence of VIPs and politicians surrounding Messi during the whole event sent fans into a frenzy, and the Inter Miami star had to be escorted out after people started throwing bottles on the ground. It was followed up with complete vandalism, and even some fans managed to enter the stadium and destroy goal posts and other properties. Even the police present at the venue couldn't control the mess.

During the chaos, a number of fans were seen enacting Cristiano Ronaldo's famous ‘Siuu’ celebration on the Salt Lake Stadium pitch.

Lionel Messi Will Arrive In Mumbai On Sunday

Lionel Messi is set to appear alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the Cricket Club of India on Sunday at around 4:30 PM IST. The star-studded gathering may also feature the likes of former Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Following this, Messi will head to Wankhede Stadium for an exhibition match that will include several Bollywood celebrities, scheduled to begin at 5 PM IST on Sunday.

The celebrations will continue with a fashion show, during which Messi will auction memorabilia from his triumphant Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. Later, he will participate in the ‘GOAT Football Clinic,’ an initiative by the Maharashtra government, where he will share guidance and tips with young aspiring footballers. Sunil Chhetri has also confirmed his attendance at the Mumbai event.