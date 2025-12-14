GOAT India Tour 2025: Check Lionel Messi's Complete Mumbai Itinerary For Sunday Event

Chaos unfolded on day one of the GOAT Tour India in Kolkata as supporters vandalised Salt Lake stadium after failing to see a proper glimpse of the Argentina superstar. But what followed was a completely synchronised and organised event in Hyderabad as people thoroughly enjoyed Messi's heartfelt interaction with the crowd.

Lionel Messi's Itinerary For Mumbai GOAT India Tour Event

After Hyderabad, Messi's 3rd pit stop for the event will be in Mumbai, where a day full of events is scheduled to take place for the reigning World Cup winner. Messi has accompanied Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez throughout the event in both cities so far.

Messi is expected to join the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for an event at the Cricket Club of India at around 4:30 PM IST on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could also reportedly grace the occasion with their presence. He is then expected to move to Wankhede Stadium, where an exhibition match with Bollywood celebrities is planned at around 5 PM IST.

The event will then shift to a fashion show where Messi will auction his Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup memorabilia. Messi is also scheduled to take part in the ‘GOAT Football Clinic', an initiative of the Maharashtra government where he is expected to offer tips and advice to several children. Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has also confirmed his presence in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police Issued Traffic Advisory For Lionel Messi GOAT India Event

In order to avoid a Kolkata-like situation Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for Mumbai people. They cautioned commuters about significant crowd gatherings and intense vehicular congestion expected in South Mumbai from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

One-way traffic changes will imply at-

D Road: West to east from N.S. Road to E & C Road junction

E Road: Southbound from D Road to C Road junction

Veer Nariman Road (southbound): Restricted access from Churchgate Junction to E Road

The road closures following the Messi tour will also affect-