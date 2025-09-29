'This Is Not Man Utd.': Manchester United Legend Gives His Blunt Verdict On Ruben Amorim, Feels The Club Has Lost Its Soul

Manchester United and their fans will be hurting at this point in time, especially after a heartbreaking 3-1 defeat against Brentford. The Red Devils had gained some positive momentum after they defeated Chelsea in Matchweek five.

United looked like a side that was oozing confidence, ready to steamroll Brentford in their backyard, but destiny has other plans altogether. United's problems have refused to die down, and they are currently at the 14th spot with seven points from six games.

Wayne Rooney Analyzes Ruben Amorim's Stint

Manchester United legend and the club's all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney has given his blunt verdict on Ruben Amorim and how he has managed the club so far. Despite their best efforts, things have been so dismal for Amorim's Manchester United that they have managed to secure only 34 points from 33 Premier League games so far.

While speaking on Amorim's stint, Wayne Rooney also reflected on his stint as a manager. The 39-year-old said that Amorim and he are of the same age, and even he did not do too well as a manager. Rooney also said that he understands the challenges that Amorim might be facing and backed him to be successful in the near future.

"What's going on at Man Utd, this is not Man Utd. I don't recognize the whole football club. I don't see players fighting, I don't see character, I don't see desire to win. The soul has gone from the club. It needs a new engine, a new lease of life. It needs something to kickstart that football club. What is going on, this is not all on the manager, by the way. Players, they're not deserving to wear that shirt and it hurts," said Wayne Rooney while speaking on his BBC podcast.

Manchester United Struggle to Break the Shackles of Defeat