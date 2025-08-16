FC Barcelona Handed Major Boost Ahead of La Liga 2025-26 Opener vs Mallorca as Marcus Rashford Set to Make Debut

Marcus Rashford has been registered with La Liga and will be available for FC Barcelona's opening game. | Image: AP & X/@FCBarcelona

The loan deal that took English football player Marcus Rashford from Manchester United to FC Barcelona was seen as a good one both for the player and the team - Rashford needed a fresh start away from the Premier League and Barcelona needed more depth to remain competitive in La Liga.

However, one of the most common questions asked about the club signing Rashford has been about whether or not the club would be able to resgister him as a new signing or not.

After all, their financial woes are well-documented and have led to issues when registering new players in the past two seasons.

No Registration Woes For Marcus Rashford

However, the Rashford registration will not be following the protracted issues of old as it seems the club have managed to register his signing.

Indeed, his move - as well as the signing of goalkeeper Joan Garcia - is reflecting on the official La Liga website, a sureshot sign that the transfer has been approved and registered with the league for the season.

This is a major boost for the side in two ways - one, it ensures there are no long drawn-out issues when it comes to getting him registered and playing for them in the league.

The second is that it means he is available for selection in their first match of the season against Mallorca.

Will He Make League Debut in La Liga Opener?

There is a chance that he could make his first league start for Barca too, since Robert Lewandowski is unavailable with an injury and Rashford is seen as a back-up striker option.

However, there is also every chance that Ferran Torres gets the nod ahead of him - the former Manchester City striker has long been the back-up for Lewandowski.

It is also worth noting that Barca are yet to register a few players in their squad and that work continues to go on to make them available for selection in the league.