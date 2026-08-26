FC Barcelona May End Striker Hunt if Atletico Madrid Block Julian Alvarez Transfer
Atletico Madrid’s refusal to sell their star player Julian Alvarez to FC Barcelona has sparked a fierce transfer standoff between the two clubs.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Julian Alvarez's future has been the most sought-after issue in this summer transfer window. Atletico Madrid's unwillingness to sell their prized asset to direct rival FC Barcelona has started a tug of war between the two clubs. With the closure of the transfer window fast approaching, it remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old makes any late moves in the transfer window.
Will Julian Alvarez Leave Atletico Madrid This Summer?
FC Barcelona had already submitted a bid for the Argentine international, but Atletico have maintained their tough stance that the player is not for sale when it comes to FC Barcelona. There have been reports in Spain that Barcelona President Joan Laporta may go ahead without signing a striker if a deal for Alvarez fails to materialise.
Ahead of the Athletic Bilbao game, Hansi Flick was quizzed on the Alvarez situation. The coach responded, “I don’t want to speak about Julian. I only want to (speak) about the situation of the club. We made some really good, good transfers now in this market.”
Also Read: Manchester City Sign Rising Midfield Star Ayyoub Bouaddi After Rodri's Departure To Barcelona
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Earlier, in an interaction with the Barcelona media channel, Laporta insisted he hopes to reach an agreement with the club for Alvarez's transfer. "According to Vox Populi, it seems the player wants to join Barça.
"We're keeping our hopes up and sticking to our plan -- with all due respect to Atlético -- of trying to sign him.
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“We would like to reach an agreement with Atlético; we are therefore standing by our proposal, our offer to Atlético, and hopefully there will be an understanding between the two clubs.”
Alvarez was the subject of booing when he came from the bench during a 2-2 draw with Villarreal in La Liga. Arsenal have been long admirers of the forward, but Alvarez seems to be very keen on making the move to FC Barcelona.