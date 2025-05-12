FC Barcelona Set to Reward Head Coach Hansi Flick With New Contract As Club All But Seal La Liga Title - Report

FC Barcelona are all but confirmed as the champions of Spain as they won a crucial La Liga encounter against rivals Real Madrid on Sunday (May 11).

Barcelona, who have already beaten Real to the Copa del Rey title too, registered a 4-3 El Clasico win to all but seal the title.

The kind of season they have had is deservedly leading to praise for a relatively young side who many feel can dominate Spanish football for decades to come.

But it has also reportedly led to a reward for their German head coach Hansi Flick.

Flick Rewarded for Title Win - Reports

This is because, according to a report from football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Barcelona board has handed Flick a one-year contract extension.

Romano added that it isn't yet official but it will be confirmed as soon as the La Liga title is sealed.

How Can Barca Seal La Liga?

The equation for the Catalan club is simple - they need to only win one of their remaining 3 games in order to be crowned champions.