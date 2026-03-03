FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Copa del Rey Semifinal Live In India?

FC Barcelona will host Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg. The Catalans are trailing by four goals and the defending champions have a mountain to climb as it stands. Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final last season.

Hansi Flick does have a number of injury concerns, while Eric Garcia won't be available for the match after he was given a marching order in the last leg. Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Andreas Christensen and Robert Lewandowski are currently in the treatment room and Flick won't have their service.

Atletico are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions and Diego Simeone's side is virtually 90 minutes away from a place in the final.

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey Live Streaming Details

When will the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey Match take place?

The FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey match will take place on Wednesday, March 3.

Where will the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey match take place?

The FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey match will take place at the Camp Nou, Barcelona.

What time will the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey match start?

The FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey match?

The FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey match?