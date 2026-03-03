Has Cristiano Ronaldo Left Saudi Arabia For Spain After Iranian Drones Hit US Embassy In Riyadh? Reports Reveal Major Update

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East region after Iran launched retaliatory attacks on multiple countries, including the likes of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE. The conflict has entered its 4th day after both the USA and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday. There have been reports of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Saudi Arabia after Iranian drones reportedly hit the USA Embassy in Riyadh.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo Left Saudi Arabia Amid Middle East Conflict?

Multiple reports claimed that Ronaldo left the country in his £61 million Bombardier Global Express 6500 and jetted off to Madrid with his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez and five children. Ronaldo has been plying his trade for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League since leaving Manchester United on mutual consent.

But as per the Press Association, Ronaldo is still in the country ahead of Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League fixture against Neom. It remains to be seen whether the former Real Madrid star features in the game.

AFC Champions League Matches Postponed Amid Conflict In Middle East

On Sunday, the AFC announced that the Elite Round of 16 fixtures in the AFC Champions League’s West Region, originally set for Monday and Tuesday, will have to be rescheduled given the ongoing tension in the region.

The AFC Champions League 2 and AFC Challenge League quarterfinals, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in the West zone, have also been postponed, with new dates yet to be confirmed. Among the clubs impacted is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi side, Al-Nassr, which competes in the Asian Champions League Two. Al Nassr's quarterfinal with Al-Wasl has also been affected and will be played on a later date.