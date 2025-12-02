FC Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The La Liga Match Live In India?

Raphinha takes the corner kick during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves | Image: AP

La Liga action returns to Camp Nou as FC Barcelona gears up to host Atletico Madrid in the upcoming league fixture. Both sides are in their best form, and title ambitions are strong on both sides.

It will be a blockbuster spectacle in Barcelona as they look to command the upcoming fixture and also have the home advantage.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, also possesses a similar flair. They are also on a red-hot streak with solid wins and will look to dominate.

La Liga Giants FC Barcelona & Atletico Madrid Lock Horns In Camp Nou

FC Barcelona is currently the undisputed leader of the league with 11 wins out of 13 matches and keeping itself in a favourable position in the competition. The Catalan titans have been consistent with their performance and have displayed flair and resilience whenever they step onto the field.

Advertisement

Young talent like Lamine Yamal and veteran heroes like Robert Lewandowski have blended well to keep Hansi Flick's side in a favourable position. They will be on the hunt for momentum in the upcoming competition.

Advertisement

Atletico Madrid are undefeated in the past 13 league matches, making them a genuine threat in the competition. Their defensive unit has been solid, and their counter-attacking skills will be clinical in the upcoming competition against the La Liga leaders.

Diego Simeone's men will focus on closing the gap with FC Barcelona in their own backyard in the upcoming clash. Their current form will make them one of the most dreaded La Liga sides that do not back down from giving fierce competition.

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-2026 Match take place?

The FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-2026 match will take place on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Where will the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-2026 match take place?

The FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-2026 will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-2026 match start?

The FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-2026 match will start at 01:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma On The Brink Of Achieving Unique Career Milestone During IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Where can you watch the live telecast of the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-2026 match?

The FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-2026 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-2026 match?