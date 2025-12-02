Quinton de Kock In Line To Become Seventh Batter To Enter Proteas' 13,000 International Runs Club

India vs South Africa: The South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock will be aiming to become the seventh member of the Proteas' 13,000 international runs club when SA takes on India in the second ODI at Raipur on Wednesday.

India is heading into the Raipur ODI scheduled on Wednesday with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After a duck in the first ODI at Ranchi, QDK will be aiming to bounce back against an opponent he has an extremely fine record historically.

Quinton is the seventh-highest run-getter for SA in international cricket, with 12,924 runs in 309 matches and 345 innings at an average of 40.13, with 29 centuries and 70 fifties and a best score of 178. Just 76 more runs and he will complete 13,000 international runs for the Proteas.

The leading run-getter in South Africa's cricket history is legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis, with 25,422 runs in 513 international matches and 610 innings at an average of 49.45, with 62 centuries and 149 fifties and a best score of 224. He is followed by AB de Villiers (19,864 runs in 415 matches at an average of 48.33, with 47 centuries) and Hashim Amla (18,553 iruns n 346 innings at an average of 46.49, with 55 centuries).

QDK's bat fires the most when a bowler in an Indian jersey is at the other side of the crease. In 21 matches and innings, he has made 1,077 runs at an average of 51.28, with six centuries and two fifties.