FC Barcelona vs Daegu FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Club Friendly Match In India?

FC Barcelona will seek to continue their winning momentum on Asian soil when they face off against Daegu FC at the Daegu Stadium in North Korea on Monday. This will be their last pre-season fixture in Asia.

Barcelona have so far have been on a winning spree brushing aside the challenge of Vissel Kobe and FC Seoul. The Catalans brought in a couple pof new players including Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United and Hansi FLick has had the chance to have a look at his squad before they start their season against Mallorca in the La Liga on August 16.

For Daegu FC, they have nothing to lose and can play with a free mind. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the K League table having mustered just three wins in 24 matches.

FC Barcelona vs Daegu FC club friendly Live Streaming

When will the FC Barcelona vs Daegu FC club friendly Match be played?

The club friendly match between FC Barcelona and Daegu FC will be played on Monday. The match will kick off at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the FC Barcelona vs Daegu FC club friendly match be played?

The club friendly match between FC Barcelona and Daegu FC will take place at the Daegu Stadium in South Korea.

Where to watch the live telecast of the FC Barcelona vs Daegu FC club friendly match in India?

The live telecast of the club friendly match between FC Barcelona and Daegu FC will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the FC Barcelona vs Daegu FC club friendly match in India?