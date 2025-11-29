FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Pau Cubarsi in action against Chelsea in UCL | Image: AP

La Liga: FC Barcelona will lock horns against Deportivo Alaves in their upcoming La Liga match at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on Saturday, November 29.

The match between Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will kick off at 8:45 PM IST. The two teams have faced off against each other 19 times. Out of which, the Catalan-based club clinched 16 wins, while Alaves sealed just one match. Meanwhile, two matches ended in a draw. The last time they faced, Barcelona clinched a 1-0 win over Alaves on February 2.

In their previous five match, FC Barcelona clinched three wins and conceded one defeat, while one game ended in a draw. The Blaugranas are coming into this match after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on November 26. Barcelona hold the second place on the La Liga standings with 31 points from 13 matches.

On the other hand, Deportivo Alaves clinched just two matches and conceded three defeats in their previous five matches. Alaves are coming into this match after a 1-0 defeat to Celta Vigo on November 22. Deportivo Alaves hold the 14th place on the La Liga standings with 15 points from 13 matches.

FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Live Streaming & Telecast Details

The FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?