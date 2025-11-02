FC Barcelona vs Elche Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India?

Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, Lamine Yamal, and Pedri during a La Liga match against Girona | Image: AP

FC Barcelona will aim to get back to winning ways when they host Elche in La Liga at Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys on Sunday. The Catalans were humbled in the El Clásico by Real Madrid and need to register a win in a bid to catch up with the league leaders.

Both Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo returned to training, and they are expected to be available for the clash. Barcelona haven't lost at home to Elche and Hansi Flick's team will be adamant to set their record straight against the 8th-placed side.

Marcus Rashford has been in good form since joining Barcelona from Manchester United and he will play a pivotal role in the game. Wojciech Szczesny will be in the goal as Joan Garcia hasn't recovered from an injury.

Also Read:

Advertisement

FC Barcelona vs Elche La Liga Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will the FC Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match will take place on Sunday, November 2.

Advertisement

Where Will the FC Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys, Spain.

What time will the FC Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match start?

The FC Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 11 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the FC Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match on live TV?

The FC Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of FC Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match?